DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems like every day there is a new pumpkin spice flavored item and we are ‘a-okay’ with that. This time around it is Pumpkin Muffins!

Limited Edition Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are back for the fall season. Made with real pumpkin, officials say these muffins are baked soft and delicious without high fructose corn syrup, giving kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they feel good about.

“We love this time of year because it means our fan-favorite Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins make a comeback for families to enjoy,” Moira Flood, Senior Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks, said in a news release. “For more than 20 years, we’ve been providing delicious flavor options that will help families create little moments that feel really big during snack time. We can’t wait to hear how our Pumpkin Muffins are adding excitement to our fan’s adventures this Fall!”

Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are now available at retailers nationwide from now through the month of October.