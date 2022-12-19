DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due to the upcoming prolonged cold weather the region will experience. “A long duration of well below freezing temperatures and windy conditions will damage exposed outdoor pipes,” the center warns.

Here’s what you need to do to protect your home:

Cover exterior faucets

Open cabinets under your sink and drip indoor faucets

Locate your water shut-off valve and know how to turn it off

Turn off sprinklers to avoid creating icy surfaces

