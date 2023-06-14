DALLAS(KDAF)—North Texas will experience hail, some very large to very large, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that could cause minor flooding. There’s a patchy fog in the morning, and it’s 75 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another round of scattered showers and storms are expected primarily this morning across North Texas, while the heat will be on across Central Texas with a Heat Advisory in effect until early Thursday evening. Some of the morning storms across North Texas and north of a stalled front would be strong to severe with hail, some large to very large, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that could cause instances of minor flooding. In addition, Patchy fog is expected through mid-morning across North Texas on the cool side of the stationary front. Highs will remain in the 80s north of the front, while it’ll be seasonably hot across Central Texas with higher than-normal humidity. Heat indices across Central Texas will range between 105F -112F. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or A/C, and wear light-colored, lightweight clothing to avoid overheating”.

Due to dense fog this morning, driving may be difficult. While driving this morning, make sure your headlights are bright.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas west of I-35 in North Texas until 9 AM this morning. Visibility less than 1/4 miles at times. Drive with caution”.

In the DFW area and surrounding areas, a Heat Advisory is in effect later this afternoon. While out in the heat today, make sure you and your family drink water.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 pm today through 8 pm Thursday for those parts of Central Texas east of Highway 281. This includes the Waco and Temple-Killeen Metro areas. Though temperatures won’t be overly hot with highs in the 90s, abnormal high humidity values will result in heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees each afternoon and early evening. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

There is a possibility that temperatures will reach the mid-90s and lower 100s this summer. It is recommended that everyone stays inside with A/C if possible and avoids spending time outside during hot days.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Early summer heat continues this week with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C, and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day”.

If you are not sure, how to protect yourself from the harsh Texas heat, make sure to follow some tips from the Fort Worth Weather Service.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With the early summer heat in the forecast, here is a quick reminder of heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe in the heat! Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours. Dress for the heat: wear light or light-colored clothing. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and wear sunscreen. And NEVER leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat”.