FORT WORTH (KDAF) — For the first time in Fort Worth history, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals will be held in Fort Worth May 13-22.

The PBR World Finals will crown the 2022 PBR World Champion, YETI PBR World Champion Bull, Rookie of the Year, World Finals event winner and more inside Cowtown’s Dickies Arena.

The City of Fort Worth says, “Harkening back to a past format of the World Finals, reminiscent of when the year-end event was split between Mandalay Bay and Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, the first three rounds of the 2022 PBR World Finals will be held May 13-15, with the final five rounds May 19-22.

“The richest bull riding event in the world features a more than $2.7 million purse, including $1 million bonus to the PBR World Champion, who also receives the coveted gold World Champion buckle, as well as a $300,000 check awarded to the event winner and a $100,000 bonus to be presented to the 2022 YETI PBR World Champion Bull.”

