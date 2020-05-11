Proceeds from Dallas Cowboys face masks going towards CDC foundation

It’s likely that face masks will be a forced-fashion trend for the foreseeable future, and now there’s a way for Cowboys fans to come to terms with that.

FOCO.com is selling officially licensed Dallas Cowboys face masks and the proceeds will go towards the CDC Foundation. They have other NFL teams as well, but that’s not really news worthy, is it?

NFL proceeds from sales of these masks will support the CDC Foundation, an independent nonprofit created by Congress to be mobilized and support CDC, health departments and others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.