DALLAS (KDAF) — In April, CBS is asking Dallasites to “Come on down!”

CBS has announced that for the show’s 50th anniversary, The Price is Right is going on tour, and will be stopping in the Lone Star State, Dallas specifically, on Thursday, April 7.

“THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years,” Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer at CBS, said in a news release. “This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The COME ON DOWN TOUR is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city.”

Officials say the tour will bring the game show to iconic spots giving fans a chance to play Plinko, spin the wheel and compete in the Showcase Showdown. Fans will also get a chance to enjoy photo ops and win prizes supporting local business partners.

All guests who want to come to be a part of the tour must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. No purchase is necessary.

The Come on Down Tour begins Friday, March 25 at Santa Monica Pier, then will make stops in the following cities:

Denver, CO – Friday, April 1

Dallas, TX – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, LA – Friday, April 15

Nashville, TN – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, MO – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, OH – Friday, May 6

New York, NY – Wednesday, May 18