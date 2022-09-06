DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33’s High School Football Showdown is still going strong! This week, fans will see Aledo face off against Justin Northwest.

10-time state champion Aledo visits Justin Northwest on Sept. 8 to begin to play in the realigned District 3-5A I, as the Bearcats have jumped up to a larger division.

The Bearcats’ 2021 season ended with a loss to eventual champ South Oak Cliff in the 5A II regional semifinal round. The Texans advanced to the playoffs after sharing the aforementioned District 3-5A I title.

You can watch this matchup on CW33-TV at 7 p.m.!