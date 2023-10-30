DALLAS (KDAF) — “Irasshai!”

Tokyo’s JINYA Ramen Bar is officially open in Preston Hollow. The restaurant celebrated its new location over the weekend and CW33 Digital had the chance to get an inside look!

The ramen shop offers more than just warm bowls of goodness. From their drinks like the Black Barrel Matcha to their Spicy Creamy Shrimp tempura there’s something on the menu for everyone.

For the newest Jinya eaters, we would definitely recommend, appetizer-wise, their Spicy Creamy Shrimp tempura and the pork Jinya Bun! Below are pictures of the inside as well as some of the food we got to try.

Drinks & App (L/R) : Black Barrel Matcha, JINJYA Pork Belly Bun and JINJYA Old Fashion made with Suntory Whiskey

Black Barrel Matcha and Suntory Whiskey

“Ramen is all the craze”

Open kitchen concept

Pretty views from inside

We also got to try the Cha Cha Garlic Lovers Ramen and JINYA Tonkotsu Black Ramen. In terms of seating, there is plenty of bar seating as well as outdoor seating. Which makes for a very fun and intimate atmosphere!

Preston Hollow makes a perfect home for the new ramen shop. Watch the full experience below:

“After having so much success with our first restaurant in Dallas, we knew we had to bring more of our signature ramen to the area,” said JINYA CEO Tomo Takahashi. “Our customers have been wonderful in supporting us so far, and we can’t wait for even more of our Lone Star State fans to experience real ramen culture.”

JINYA will officially open to the public Monday on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. The first 50 to dine will receive a free bowl of ramen at 11 a.m. on opening day.

Find out more about the new location and more on JINYA’s website.