DALLAS(KDAF)— North Texas will have a few showers today but Severe weather is not expected today. There is a chance of heavy rain this week and also hail coming in the middle of the week. The temperatures today are between the ’70s and ’80s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A few showers and storms may develop across parts of Central Texas on Tuesday as a slow-moving front continues moving through the region. While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rain may cause instances of flooding. Otherwise, cloudy skies and rainfall will result in highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s”.

The rest of the week will have a higher chance of severe weather, after the cold front the temperatures will return to their expected temperatures.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The midweek period will be dry and seasonable for most folks, other than a slim chance for storms across the far west and northwest. Better storm chances will arrive late Friday with the next cold front. A few storms may become strong or severe late Friday afternoon and/or Friday evening, so be sure to check back for updates in the coming days”.

This week, the heavy will be through the North Texas area, and heavier for certain areas.

NWS Fort Worth, “Widespread heavy rain is not looking likely, but we could receive some more beneficial rain by the end of the week. The image indicates the latest probabilities of receiving at least 0.25″ of rain for the Friday afternoon-Friday night time frame. At this time, it looks like the best bet for receiving measurable rain will be along the Red River. This could change some as better resolution model guidance is received in the coming days, so remember to check back for updates”.

The weekend will have clear skis and smoother weather, with a few showers but nothing heavy or severe. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s and at night drop to the 50s and 60s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Nice weather is in store for the weekend following the passage of Friday night’s cold front. Lingering showers across Central & East Texas Saturday morning should move out by midday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s”.