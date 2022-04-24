DALLAS (KDAF) — The last work week of April in North Texas will get warmer and warmer as it progresses according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Here’s a look at the preliminary forecast for the week from the center, “Cloud cover will clear from north to south on Tuesday and rain chances will come to an end. A warming trend is expected through the work week with highs warming into the mid 80s and low 90s by Friday. Breezy south winds return once again on Thursday and Friday.”

Monday: Lows upper 40s to low 60s, Highs 60s to upper 70s, Rain and storms possible

Tuesday: Lows in the 40s-50s, Highs in the mid 70s, Skies to clear out from north to south

Wednesday: Lows 40s-50s, Highs 70s-80s, Mostly sunny day

Thursday: Lows 50s to near 60, Highs 80s to near 90, Partly sunny day

Friday: Lows mid 60s, Highs 80s-90s, Mostly sunny day