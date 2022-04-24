DALLAS (KDAF) — The last work week of April in North Texas will get warmer and warmer as it progresses according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Here’s a look at the preliminary forecast for the week from the center, “Cloud cover will clear from north to south on Tuesday and rain chances will come to an end. A warming trend is expected through the work week with highs warming into the mid 80s and low 90s by Friday. Breezy south winds return once again on Thursday and Friday.”
- Monday: Lows upper 40s to low 60s, Highs 60s to upper 70s, Rain and storms possible
- Tuesday: Lows in the 40s-50s, Highs in the mid 70s, Skies to clear out from north to south
- Wednesday: Lows 40s-50s, Highs 70s-80s, Mostly sunny day
- Thursday: Lows 50s to near 60, Highs 80s to near 90, Partly sunny day
- Friday: Lows mid 60s, Highs 80s-90s, Mostly sunny day