DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is the largest jackpot in the history of U.S. Powerball.

Texas Lottery officials declared on Monday that the jackpot now sits at $1.9 billion, after no one won the jackpot prize on Saturday night. The previous record was in 2016, when the jackpot climbed to $1.586 billion.

“This is an extraordinarily unique time in lottery history, as the current Powerball jackpot is not only a world record, but is approaching an unprecedented $2 billion,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said.

This current run is also tied for the longest Powerball run in history. Monday’s drawing will be the 41st time in the current Powerball run that no one was won the jackpot.

“The sales figures that we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks show how excited Texas Lottery players are to play for an enormous Grand Prize like the one we’re seeing. As this jackpot run continues and becomes even more thrilling, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

