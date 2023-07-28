The video above is an unrelated previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) – Fever definitely knows how to cater to the Potterheads.

Their new interactive experience Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forrest Experience has sold out shows in October with limited seats in the upcoming months.

“Walk into the depths of a dark forest and discover fantastic beasts and iconic Wizarding World™ moments illuminated like never before,” Fever said via the event’s webpage.

Discover thrilling activities and the infamous drink dessert, Butter Beer! Potter fans will come face to face with magical creatures, wand workshops and delicious food and drinks inspired by the J.K. Rowling classic.

So beware —tickets are selling out quickly due to the obvious excitement! Don’t pass up the opportunity to take part in this enchanted journey. Before they disappear like a cursed wizard, gather your fellow Harry Potter fans and reserve your spots.