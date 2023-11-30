The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Artist Post Malone wears many hats in the industry, from musician to restaurant owner, he can now add designer to his list.

The musician has released his Dallas Cowboys-themed clothing line. The line features Post Malone and Dallas Cowboys hybrid designs for t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and more.

All of this comes after his other latest venture with Raising Canes and The Dallas Cowboys with the opening of the Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Canes.

As the Cowboys face the Seahawks on Thursday, Malone will debut his new clothing line at AT&T Stadium. Check out some of the clothes below: