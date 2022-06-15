DALLAS (KDAF) — Post Malone is coming back to North Texas this October.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper, singer and producer has some clout here in North Texas. Despite being born in New York state, Austin Post and his family made their way to Grapevine, where he lived for a while and where he began his music career.

Post will be performing twice in North Texas. He will be in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 21 where he will perform at American Airlines Center. On Oct. 26, he will perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.