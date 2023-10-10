The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Post Malone’s partnership with Raising Cane’s continues Thursday with the opening of a Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed Restaurant right in the heart of Cowboys Country – a place and a team that had lasting impact on Post from an early age.

A true Texan at heart, Post was raised under the bright lights of the blue and silver and is a die-hard Cowboys fan. He took that love for America’s Team and used it as inspiration when designing the Restaurant, which is marked by a 32-feet-tall Cowboys Star greeting customers as they enter the Drive-Thru.

“Growing up in Dallas, I’ve been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane’s since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest franchises in history,” said Post Malone.

The Restaurant, located at 2255 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75220, is the first of its kind and pays homage to iconic moments across Post and Cowboys history through interior and exterior art and displays including a custom silver vinyl wrap around the Restaurant exterior, silhouettes of Post’s signature on-stage moments, blue lighting throughout the interior, Dallas Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor, a vending machine featuring exclusive merch, and more (see full list of Restaurant features below).

“First the Post Malone x Cane’s Cowboys cups and now an entire Restaurant. We just love the partnership and friendship with Todd Graves, Cane’s and Post Malone,” said Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones. “We’re very proud to be part of this innovative new store and concept and seeing that big Cowboys star in position to greet everyone will be a great reminder and reflection of how much we value and celebrate our continued collaboration.”

The Restaurant opening marks the latest work in Post’s partnership with Raising Cane’s, which began from a conversation between him and close friend Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s. Growing up eating Cane’s, Post made a personal request to open a Restaurant by his home in Midvale, UT. Todd was excited to make it happen and the duo kicked off the partnership with a Restaurant in Midvale, which was personally-designed by Post, and continued with the launch of a series of collector’s cups, National Chicken Finger Days kit, and more.

“This is an exciting day at Cane’s as we open our Restaurant with Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys. No Restaurant brand has collaborated with a global superstar and sports team on this level, and to see it come to life has been a great experience,” said Graves. “Post and the Cowboys have loyal fanbases and we’re looking forward to welcoming them to this Restaurant that Austin (Post) designed, whether they’re grabbing a bite before a game or after a show, or any time they’re in the mood for a Box Combo.”

Customers and fans can sip their hand-squeezed lemonade, fresh-brewed iced tea or drink of choice in style from a Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys cup while being greeted with the best of Post and the Cowboys by placing an order in dine-in, drive-thru, carryout or online. Following Thursday’s grand opening, the Restaurant will operate under normal business hours of 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 9 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Here are all the cool features fans can expect:

The exterior of the restaurant is wrapped in a silver vinyl that features silhouette images of Post Malone and his iconic on-stage moments

Standing tall at 32 feet, customers will drive under the iconic Dallas Cowboys Star as they enter the Drive-Thru, adorned by classic images of Post Malone

The patio is a nod to Post’s love for “pong” with the tables and chairs placed accordingly, giving customers and fans a fun place to dine and enjoy their Box Combos

Cane’s classic red logo is replaced by the blue Post Malone x Cane’s logo on the building and pole signs, letting fans know they’re in for a treat

As customers approach the front counter, the wall will reveal the Raising Cane’s x Post Malone collab logo and the image changes to reveal an on-stage image of Post Malone as they step closer to order

The vending machine features exclusive merch that can’t be found anywhere else including: socks, drink sleeves, hats, foam football, keychains, magnets, T-shirts, and lapel pins

A Post Malone fan mailbox sits inside the Restaurant at the ready to receive fan mail, which is regularly picked up and delivered to Post himself

Displays throughout the Restaurant feature vintage Dallas Cowboys memorabilia including an early 90s autographed game jersey, custom cleats and more

Post fans will be delighted to see a knight suit replica of the 1400s Gothic Armor, produced in the 1800s as well as a variety of displays that pay tribute to Post’s iconic style and tours including: Post’s jorts and sneakers, broken guitars, custom Post Malone Dallas Cowboys hat, outfits worn by Post

LED screens feature small animations that dance across the screen to bring to life the artwork featured on the Post x Cane’s x Cowboys cup along with footage from the Midvale opening

Post’s booth area features a custom painting of Post Malone by artist Patrick Ganino