DALLAS (KDAF) — Warm weather is here to start the week before a cold front arrives mid-week with some chance for storms and cooler weather to end the week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Morning fog will be present in the region ahead of a cold front, so, drivers are urged to use caution when driving to work.

“Patchy fog ahead of a cold front will occasionally reduce the visibility below 1 mile through 10 AM. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when traveling this morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Tuesday will be warm with near record high temps during the day with some rain chances during the night, but temps will only drop to around the 50s and 60s for the majority of the region.

“Another warm day is expected today (Tuesday ) with near record highs in the 70s to around 80. The combination of warm and dry conditions will elevate the fire threat west of the I-35 corridor but wind speeds will remain less than 15 mph so the potential for significant wildfires will be low.

“Warm temperatures will continue tonight with lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will return to the entire region overnight with the best chances east of I-35. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A change in the weather is coming for the middle and end of the week as a cold front will bring some chances for rain and cooler temps during the middle of January.

“A warm and breezy Wednesday will be replaced by more seasonable weather for Thursday and Friday behind a cold front.

“A chance of storms can be expected Wednesday morning along and ahead of the front, but storms will likely be limited to the East Texas Counties. Fire danger will be heightened to near critical for the western counties on Wednesday, where conditions will be driest, and west winds of 15 to 25 MPH are expected,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas