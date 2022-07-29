DALLAS (KDAF) — Another hot weekend is in store for North Texas but not before some storms get in the mix as a weak cool front will move into the region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says, “A weak cool front and/or outflow boundary from storms across southern OK and NW TX today will push into North TX, before stalling by tonight, then returning north of the Red River on Sunday.”

The best chances for storms will be north of Highway 280 and I-30; a few of those storms could become briefly strong/severe with gusty downburst winds, frequent lightning and small hail. “Central TX will remain dry with all areas seeing seasonably hot temperatures from the mid 90s to 102/103 degrees. South winds around 10 mph will become more E/NE briefly behind the cold front, but prevail for all areas on Saturday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

No surprise here, but, the heat is set to continue in North Texas as August begins. NWS Fort Worth shared a weather outlook for Sunday through Thursday for DFW, Waco, Temple/Killeen, Sherman/Denison, Stephenville and Palestine.

“Following this weekend’s rain chances, hot and dry weather will return through next week. Temperatures will return to the 100-104 degree range across the entire area by the middle of next week. With hot and dry conditions in place, along with very dry vegetation, elevated fire danger will continue.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas