DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports portions of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch through 8 p.m. on Friday.

The center says atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe storms, and these storms could produce a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and hail up to 1.5 inches, according to NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center says, “A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of North and Central Texas through 8 PM this evening. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for severe storms. Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area.”

NWS Fort Worth also wants people to be aware of the difference between watches and warnings. “A WATCH means be prepared! Stay informed and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible. A WARNING means take action! Take shelter in a strong building, because severe weather is occurring or will occur shortly. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #ctxwx,” the center tweeted.

NWS Fort Worth