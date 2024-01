DALLAS (KDAF) — Popular Chicago-based chain, Portillo’s is opening in Grapevine.

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hotdogs, burgers and Italian beef sandwiches.

As of April 2023, there are a total of 39 portillos locations in the United States. Keep updated on all news Portillo’s and the grand opening via their social media.

The restaurant is expected to open in late 2024.

