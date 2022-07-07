DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month.

For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.

If that has you wanting to try a Chicago-style hot dog, here’s when Portillo’s will be in North Texas, according to their website:

Monday, July 11 , 1:30 pm–5 pm: 5752 Grandscape Blvd – Across the street from the future site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony.

, 1:30 pm–5 pm: 5752 Grandscape Blvd – Across the street from the future site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony. Friday, July 15-Saturday, July 16 , 9 am–11 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium

, 9 am–11 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium Sunday, July 17 , 10 am–4 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium

, 10 am–4 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium Tuesday, July 19 , 4-8 pm: Klyde Warren Park

, 4-8 pm: Klyde Warren Park Thursday, July 21 , 11 am–4 pm: “Christmas in July” at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

, 11 am–4 pm: “Christmas in July” at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony Friday, July 22 , 11 am–9 pm: Truck Yard at 5959 Grove Ln., The Colony

, 11 am–9 pm: Truck Yard at 5959 Grove Ln., The Colony Saturday, July 23, 4–8 pm: Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St., Denton

Of course, they will be selling the Chicago-style hot dogs, but that isn’t the only item Portillo’s, and Chicago, is known for. Officials say the menu will also include the following items:

Chicago-style hot dog with everything: mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun

Italian Beef Sandwich, a mini version, served on French bread, and topped with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers

Polish Sausage with everything: mustard, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun

Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions

For more information, visit portillos.com.