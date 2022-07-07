DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month.

For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.

If that has you wanting to try a Chicago-style hot dog, here’s when Portillo’s will be in North Texas, according to their website:

  • Monday, July 11, 1:30 pm–5 pm: 5752 Grandscape Blvd – Across the street from the future site of Portillo’s Restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony.
  • Friday, July 15-Saturday, July 16, 9 am–11 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium
  • Sunday, July 17, 10 am–4 pm: Summer Truckin Nationals at AT&T Stadium
  • Tuesday, July 19, 4-8 pm: Klyde Warren Park
  • Thursday, July 21, 11 am–4 pm: “Christmas in July” at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
  • Friday, July 22, 11 am–9 pm: Truck Yard at 5959 Grove Ln., The Colony
  • Saturday, July 23, 4–8 pm: Harvest House, 331 E Hickory St., Denton

Of course, they will be selling the Chicago-style hot dogs, but that isn’t the only item Portillo’s, and Chicago, is known for. Officials say the menu will also include the following items:

  • Chicago-style hot dog with everything: mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun
  • Italian Beef Sandwich, a mini version, served on French bread, and topped with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers
  • Polish Sausage with everything: mustard, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun
  • Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions

For more information, visit portillos.com.