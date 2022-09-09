DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago.

Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:

Chicago-style hot dog with everything: mustard, relish, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun

Italian Beef Sandwich, a mini version, served on French bread, and topped with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers

Polish Sausage with everything: mustard, celery salt, chopped onions, tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun

Maxwell Street Polish Sausage with yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions

Here is their full North Texas schedule

Tuesday, 9/13 – Wednesday, 9/14 Dallas Arboretum 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218 10:30 a.m. (while supplies last) Tickets are required to enter. Enter at Gate 4. Tickets are $10 for non-members.

For more information, click here.