DALLAS (KDAF) — Popular YouTube gaming streamer and part-owner of Complexity Gaming TimTheTatMan is hosting a tailgate in North Texas in 2022.

From July 16-17 the popular streamer, Tim Betar, who was millions of followers across social media will be hosting a tailgate in Frisco — which is home to Complexity’s headquarters at The Star.

The website tatmantailgate.com says, “Join Tim and his friends this summer for a 2-day festival-style event that will bring the Tatman Army together like never before. You don’t want to miss this!”

There’s a section of the site where those interested can sign up for updates on the event.

More details will be released in March like ticket sales, activities, contests and more. The event will have official hotel room blocks with discounted rates.

Betar joined Complexity in the fall of 2021 and the organization touts that he brought along over 18 million gaming and esports fans with him.