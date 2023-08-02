The Wildberry Goldbears will feature five different flavors: blueberry, wild cherry, strawberry, raspberry and wild berry.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have never tried a Haribo gummy during your childhood or present adult life, you are definitely missing out.

Haribo is recognized by millions around the world for its fresh-tasting gummy bears, and they are now rolling out their first U.S. Factory. As well as a new flavor.

HARIBO® Goldbears® Wild Berry

“At HARIBO we think in generations. We are in the U.S. for the long-term and are honored to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community,” said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, HARIBO of America.

Get ready to see Wild Berry available around stores near you.