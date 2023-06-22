DALLAS (KDAF) — A Southern fried favorite has made its way to the Big D.

“It’s Bo Time Euless!”

The fast food chain, Bojangles, initially announced its plans to expand to the Lone Star state back in 2022. SAT Restaurant Group, LLC could possibly open more than 100 stores in Texas over the next six to ten years.

“We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint. This is just the beginning for us,” said Jose Costa, a chief growth officer at Bojangles.

Right now the store plans to open June 27, with other locations set to open in Frisco and Lancaster later this year.