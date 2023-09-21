DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve never seen pizzas quite like the ones you’ll bite into at Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza. Since opening their doors here in DFW during summer 2022, Mister 01 has captured the hearts of foodies and winos alike.
With some of the most unique pies on the market, including their star-shaped pizzas, to their ricotta-stuffed crust and burrata and salad selection, this Miami-based pizzeria will melt your heart just like the fine cheeses they use.
Renato Viola, THE Mister 01, is originally from Italy where he was a part of the Italian Acrobatic Pizza team. While working toward doing business in the United States, Viola applied and secured an 01 US visa, a visa category specifically for those with “extraordinary abilities” in arts. Hence, why the restaurants are named Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza!
“We have traditional pizza that you can find everywhere,” Viola humbly said. “Plus, we have our extraordinary line of pizza that are unique. We are very different. I recommend everybody to give a shot at something different – you can try something new.”
For a taste of how deliciously unique Mister 01’s pizzas are, their menu includes the Coffee Paolo (boasting gorgonzola blue cheese, mozzarella, natural honey, coffee, Calabrian spicy salami), the Star Luca (showcasing their famous hand-folded ricotta-stuffed crust).
Their remarkability doesn’t stop at the pizzas. They’re also known for their Burrata Bar. It’s nearly impossible to complete your Mister 01 experience without trying their Burrata…
Each scratch-made pie the 01 team serves up is a labor of love with the highest quality ingredients.
Do everything in your power to save room for dessert at Mister 01! The team uses their outstanding culinary abilities to whip up Nutella & Banana Calzones and Nutella Pizzas.
Check out the full Mister 01 menu and list of locations here.