DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve never seen pizzas quite like the ones you’ll bite into at Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza. Since opening their doors here in DFW during summer 2022, Mister 01 has captured the hearts of foodies and winos alike.

Showcasing the Mister 01 signature ricotta-stuffed crust, the Star Beckham – named after Mister 01 guest and soccer superstar, David Beckham.

With some of the most unique pies on the market, including their star-shaped pizzas, to their ricotta-stuffed crust and burrata and salad selection, this Miami-based pizzeria will melt your heart just like the fine cheeses they use.

Renato Viola, THE Mister 01, is originally from Italy where he was a part of the Italian Acrobatic Pizza team. While working toward doing business in the United States, Viola applied and secured an 01 US visa, a visa category specifically for those with “extraordinary abilities” in arts. Hence, why the restaurants are named Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza!

Chef Renato Viola, is THE Mister 01! He named his restaurants after the 01 Visa he received to work in the United States.

“We have traditional pizza that you can find everywhere,” Viola humbly said. “Plus, we have our extraordinary line of pizza that are unique. We are very different. I recommend everybody to give a shot at something different – you can try something new.”

This extraordinary pie, the Coffee Paolo, is among Mister 01’s most unique. Anyone up for something new will be pleasantly surprised with how delicious this pizza is.

For a taste of how deliciously unique Mister 01’s pizzas are, their menu includes the Coffee Paolo (boasting gorgonzola blue cheese, mozzarella, natural honey, coffee, Calabrian spicy salami), the Star Luca (showcasing their famous hand-folded ricotta-stuffed crust).

Their remarkability doesn’t stop at the pizzas. They’re also known for their Burrata Bar. It’s nearly impossible to complete your Mister 01 experience without trying their Burrata…

Mister 01’s Caprese salad is part of their elaborate, yet simplistic salad menu.

Each scratch-made pie the 01 team serves up is a labor of love with the highest quality ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landon Wexler (@landonwexler) Landon Wexler got a chance to chat with Chef Viola for CW33 at his Turtle Creek location in Dallas. See their full conversation in the player above!

Do everything in your power to save room for dessert at Mister 01! The team uses their outstanding culinary abilities to whip up Nutella & Banana Calzones and Nutella Pizzas.

The Mister 01 Nutella & Banana Calzone.

Check out the full Mister 01 menu and list of locations here.