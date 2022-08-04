DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew the beginning of the month of August could be oh so sweet in the city of Dallas? The Dallas Mavericks alongside a popular dessert are making sure of that.

The Mavs and Tiff’s Treats are celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (Aug. 4) the right way with a special code that’s valid until Aug. 7. The two are helping your sweet tooth out with 50% off cookies when you use the code MFFL50.

Tiff’s Treats says, “Thursday, Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate the sweetest holiday with us and get one free Chocolate Chip Cookie in all of our stores! One free cookie per person, must be present to claim.”

In case you didn’t know, here’s what Tiff’s Treats offers to its customers:

Warm cookies

Special bundles

Brownies

Cookie truffles

Ice Cream

Frosting cups

Drinks

Specials & more

For more on the dessert shop, click here.