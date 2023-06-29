DALLAS (KDAF) — Bawk! Bawk! Calling all chicken lovers!

Prepare your taste buds for a ten-day feast of finger-licking goodness. From June 29 to July 9, Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches with a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deal that will have you coming back for more.

Credit: Popeyes

Indulge and try Popeye’s original chicken sandwich (available in classic, spicy and bacon and cheese) or the new Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich, all while enjoying July 4th and National Fried Chicken Day (July 6). Both holidays which inspired the fast food chain’s announcement.

The promotion is online only and will also be available on DoorDash from July 3 through July 9, while supplies last.