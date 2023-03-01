DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t call it a comeback, the museum ‘Black Girl Magic’ is back on the scene in Dallas.

This museum celebrates Black female beauty and features products, stories, and experiences that showcase the beauty of Black women.

It is a space to empower, educate, and celebrate the beauty of Black women and to create an inclusive beauty culture.

In the museum, you’ll learn about Loula Williams, Susie Bell, Mable Little, and Dora Wells, and how they helped build Black Wall Street and rebuild after the Massacre.

BlackGirl Magic Museum said, “The Black Girl Magic Museum is an interactive cultural experience to enlighten, empower, and educate the community on black women’s current and historical impact through magical exhibits.”

If you are interested in visiting the museum, they are currently located inside the Redbird Mall.

You can purchase tickets on their website and also read their step-by-step guide on how you can visit. you can also purchase tickets through Eventbrite.