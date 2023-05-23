Dallas (KDAF) — Don’t let this be the summer you suffer from FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)!

Start preparing now as DFW has so many different popups to look forward to when the rays are high and the kids are out of school. From buzzing markets to vivid artistic showcases, there’s so much in North Texas waiting to be discovered.

So, mark the dates and join the fun this Summer for the series of pop-ups excited for your arrival. Here is a list of events that will take place:

3rd Annual Glad Fest | Ferris, TX | May 27 – June 17

Every Saturday at the Mars Hill Farm in Ferris, TX the Glad Fest will take place. This festival will be filled with farm tours, food vendors, entertainment, and shopping. For more information click, here.

For the Culture Pop-up | Dallas, TX | June 10

This free admission DFW event will have local vendors selling clothing, skincare, food, etc. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. An open bar and DJ will also be at the event. 21+

Rare Plant Pop-up | Frisco, TX | May 27th

Hosted at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, this event in Frisco will showcase rare plants. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will be able to have a chance to see more than ten different types of plants. A portion of the sales will go to charity.

Hello Kitty Sanrio Pop-up Market | Dallas, TX | June 03

This event is for all Hello Kitty fans of all ages! Dallas Venue- Place at Tyler will be hosting a FREE open house this is Sanrio/ Hello Kitty themed. “Join us for fun, photo opportunities, family & kid-friendly bounce houses, drinks, food, and shopping for your next Sanrio / Hello Kitty collection!” the event description read.

Free Fashion Show/ Celebrity Event/ Reality Show | Dallas, TX | June 24

Ever wanted to get the opportunity to be in the same room as some of the country’s most popular independent fashion designers, artists and professionals? Well, don’t look any further than this event organized by the Indie Fashion Calander.

Hopefully, you check out some of the amazing pop-up shops and events that are always happening around the city.