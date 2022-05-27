DALLAS (KDAF) — Poor air quality is expected in North Texas on Friday as the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality issued an Ozone Action Day for May 27.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone today, which may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The graphic shared by the center depicts the Ozone Action Day mainly in the DFW area.

If possible, you’re encouraged to carpool, share a ride, walk, ride your bike, take your lunch to work and of course, keep your vehicle properly tuned.