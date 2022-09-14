DALLAS (KDAF) — Mostly sunny skies will be over North Texas on Wednesday as poor air quality will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth region which is causing an Ozone Action Day for the DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s with winds from the southeast winds ranging from 10-15 mph.

Here’s how you can help prevent ozone pollution:

Sharing a ride

Walking

Riding a bike

Taking your lunch to work

Keeping your vehicle properly tuned

