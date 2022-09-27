DALLAS (KDAF) — A new poll from The Institute for Policy Innovation is giving new insight into how Texans feel regarding tech regulation.

The institute polled some registered Texas voters between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4. The poll was a mix of web panels and text-to-web polling with a margin of error of about 3.9%.

Overall Texans (69%) believe America is on the wrong track with 50% of Texans polled saying inflation was the biggest issue facing the country.

“Texans don’t see tech regulation as important or as a priority for Congress,” Tom Giovanetti, President of the Institute for Policy Innovation, said in a news release. “Voters across the political spectrum want Congress to concentrate on addressing pocketbook issues like the rising cost of living before regulating an industry that they find generally makes their lives easier.”

Texans believe regulation will raise prices and feel that Congress doesn’t understand the tech industry enough to regulate them effectively. There are also fears that tech regulation will lead to discrimination against certain viewpoints online, a concern that became popular after most social media platforms banned former President Donald Trump, after his involvement on January 6.

Though there are some issues facing the tech industry that Congress could address such as private data protection, protecting children from predators online and protecting against cyberattacks.

Overall, Texans have positive views of tech companies.

71% of Texans view Amazon favorably

70% of Texans view Google favorably

65% of Texans view Apple favorably

About 43% of Texans say they believe their representatives should vote against regulating tech companies.

