Police search for missing Wylie teen

WYLIE, Texas (KDAF) – The Wylie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Samantha “Sami” Brown from Wylie, TX was last seen on camera getting into a dark colored 4-door vehicle around 12:45 a.m. on January 24.

She was last seen wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

Samantha has a birthmark on her right index finger.

A reward is being offered to anyone that can help bring Samantha home safely.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171 or call 911.