DALLAS (KDAF) — “Pokémon, gotta catch ’em all!”

That’s exactly what U.S. Customs and Border Protection did while inspecting some cargo at DFW Airport on Wednesday! Director of Field Operations Jud Murdock shared a great victory on Twitter involving some counterfeit Pokémon figures trying to make their way into Dallas.

“Counterfeit Pokémon figures were discovered by @CBP officers while inspecting cargo @DFWAirport. The packages arrived from China & #CBP officers seized the goods. On a typical day in FY2021 #CBP seized $9M worth of products w/IPR violations,” Murdock said.

Of course, DFW Airport had to have some fun this on social media:



“‣A wild FORGERY appeared! ‣@CBP used Inspect! ‣It’s super effective! ‣FORGERY fainted!” DFW Airport