DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and that means celebrations are gearing up as well. What better way to get the party going than with fried pickles and some green beer?

That’s what Pluckers Wing Bar will be serving up for patrons enjoying the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on March 12. They want attendees to, “get Plucky this St. Paddy’s Day at Pluckers Lovers & Greenville location.”

The restaurant will be serving up a pairing of “greens” — some fried pickles paired with a pint of green beer or the specialty neon green drink, Psychedelic Frog. They also suggest getting into some wings and thighs drenched in flavorful sauces like Baker’s Gold or sweet and tangy Goldrush to get that inner leprechaun dancing.

Or you could go for some of The Dirty Patty Melt, “Because after all, it is St. Paddy’s Day.” On location will also be live music and a DJ.