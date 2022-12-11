DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based wing spot Pluckers Wing Bar is giving back to Texas’ youth this holiday season.

The wing bar is going to work with Texas schools, clubs and other youth organizations to give out free lunches on Christmas Eve and donate gifts to families; two of them being in North Texas.

“The holidays are such a special time for family and community – and Pluckers truly values the place we hold in the hearts of all of our store communities,” said Kristin McMinn, Director of Marketing of Pluckers. “It’s such an honor to be able to provide for families during this time and give them a slice of joy.”

Plano ISD Student Services and the Boys and Girls Club of Arlington have partnered with Pluckers for this donation. Other Texas organizations include:

River City Youth Foundation in Austin

Boys and Girls Club of Killeen

Spring Spirit Baseball of Houston

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston

Boysville of San Antonio

Officials also invite families from youth organizations to dine in at select Pluckers’ locations on Christmas Eve.

Learn more by clicking here.