DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, tempertures were in the mid-70s. In the afternoon, we can expect the temperatures to increase to the mid-80s. There is a possible threat of serve thunderstorms later on today.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another complex of thunderstorms will approach from the west-northwest tonight bringing another round of rain/storm chances to North and Central Texas through Wednesday morning. A few of the storms west of the I-35 corridor may be strong to severe with primarily a damaging wind threat. Small hail and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall are also possible”.

Temperatures today are expected to range from 84 to 86 degrees. North Texas is expected to see a few showers and thunderstorms tonight.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Today will be warm with afternoon highs in the 80s and partly sunny skies across much of the region. A few isolated showers will be possible along the Red River Valley today. Greater rain chances arrive tonight as a complex of thunderstorms approaches from the west-northwest”.

North Texas is expected to have storms next week. It is possible that some severe weather will occur some day, but changes are still being closely monitored.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Periodic thunderstorms will invade North and Central Texas each night through the end of the week. Areas west of I-35 will have the best chances to see rainfall and storms through Friday”.