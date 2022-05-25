DALLAS (KDAF) — After a stormy and rainy start to the work week in North Texas, the rain is set to settle down on Wednesday and set up and nice mid-to-end of the week for the region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says pleasant weather is on the horizon for the next few days. Don’t count out some isolated showers lingering along the Red Rive and parts of Central Texas on Wednesday though.

Other than that, it will be dry and seasonably cool through Wednesday night and warmer on Thursday. However, still cool in terms of temperature reaching only into the 70s and 80s.

Enjoy a cool end to the work week North Texas!