DALLAS (KDAF) — A scratch-off ticket win on Tuesday landed a Watauga resident $1,000 per week for 20 years from the Texas Lottery. The winner opted for the weekly payment option and to remain anonymous after the big win from the scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Biz Z on Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga. The $1,000 per week for 20 years will not exceed $1,040,000 according to the Texas Lottery.

This win was the fourth of four top prizes available to be claimed in the scratch game, Weekly Grand. The game offers over $34.6 million in total prizes.