DALLAS (KDAF) — Play detective and search for clues at In the Conservatory with the Knife, an immersive murder mystery at the Wyly Theatre Nov. 3-4.

“You’ve been blackmailed (ahem, cordially invited) to an immersive murder mystery at The Wyly Theatre,” the website said. “Venture freely through the ballroom, the billiard room, the dining room and more to gather clues as you watch the story unfold. In this eerie dance-theater crossover, all the dinner guests have something to hide and none of them are safe. Imagined by Bombshell Dance Project, this production plunges you into a tangled, hair-raising story that will keep you guessing through the end. Can you uncover the culprit before it’s too late?”

Tickets for last year’s event sold out, so secure your tickets before it’s too late.

VIP Tickets include early entry to Goldie’s mansion for a champagne toast and an exclusive secret scene — gain access to clues only our VIPs will know. Select the “VIP” seating zone during checkout to purchase this upgrade.