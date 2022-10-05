DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, means new teams are set to battle to bring home all of the North Texas college baseball classic glory. In 2022, it was Wichita State that was crowned the Frisco Classic champions, but who will it be in 2023?

The Frisco College Baseball Classic is returning to Riders Field in early March of 2023. The tournament will feature Mississippi State, Oklahoma, California, and Ohio State. Here’s what you need to know about these elite baseball programs:

Combined for more than 10,500 wins

113 NCAA tournament appearances

66 regular season conference titles

33 NCAA Men’s College World Series appearances

“We are thrilled to once again host the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Over the last 6 years hosting this event, we have welcomed some incredible competition into Riders Field and we expect to see more great baseball in this year’s Classic. Peak Events has been an incredible partner and they make this event truly the best outside of Omaha,” said Scott Burchett, Frisco RoughRiders.

Schedule & more information:

Friday, March 3

California vs. Oklahoma – 2:00pm

Ohio State vs. Mississippi State – 6:00pm

Saturday, March 4

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State – 1:00pm

California vs. Ohio State – 5:00pm

Sunday, March 5

Mississippi State vs. California – 11:00am

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma – 3:00pm

View online at friscoclassic.com/schedule .

Streaming and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Advanced tickets for the 2023 Frisco Classic are available now at friscoclassic.com/tickets . Follow the Frisco Classic on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook at @FriscoClassic to stay up-to-date with news and ticket information.

Both Reserved and General Admission day tickets are available for purchase as well as the option of a three day General Admission Weekend pass that allows access to all 6 games of the tournament. Day tickets will include both games played on the same day.