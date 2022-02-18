DALLAS (KDAF) — College baseball is back in Texas with the 2022 College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. From Friday to Sunday six college baseball teams are battling it out in Arlington to start the season off with a bang.

Texas Tech, Arizona, Auburn, Kansas State, Michigan and Oklahoma will play three games in three days against one another in the second annual State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

Daily passes are available here for Feb. 18-20 as well as packing passes for Saturday and Sunday as well (Friday’s parking passes do not have an option to purchase on the site).

The action begins on Friday with Auburn taking on Oklahoma at 11 a.m., followed by Arizona and Kansas State at 3 p.m., with the first day ending with Michigan and Texas Tech at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday’s Schedule

Saturday, February 19

11:00 a.m. — Kansas State vs. Michigan

3:00 p.m. — Texas Tech vs. Auburn

7:00 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Arizona

Sunday, February 20

10:30 a.m. — Auburn vs. Kansas State

2:30 p.m. — Arizona vs. Texas Tech

6:30 p.m. — Michigan vs. Oklahoma