DALLAS (KDAF) — The Jewish Community of the Greater Plano area is invited to Hannukkah Light on the Farm.

This is an annual event in which the Heritage Farmstead is transformed into a delightful winter wonderland with over one million lights.

A Menorah Lighting will take place, as well as jelly doughnuts and other kosher treats, Dreidel spinning contests, and other fun activities.

The event will be held at Plano’s own Heritage Farmstead Museum, 1900 West 15th Street, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec.12, the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Adimission is $3 per child and $7 per adult. Find out more information here.

