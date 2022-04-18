PLANO (KDAF) — Get your rims and dance shoes ready as something is soon about to go down in North Texas.

Plano’s second annual margarita tasting celebration, Salt the Rim is set for Saturday, May from 6-10:30 p.m. In case you needed to know this event is for those 21 and older, that way everyone can taste and dance around Plano without having to worry about the kids running around.

Your tasting ticket will get your four different craft margaritas, a vote in the tasting contest, live music and dance performances! If you’re feeling a little warm you can even get yourself some frozen margaritas.

For Salt the Rim at McCall Plaza tickets will be $25. The event ill feature, “The Fillmore Pub, Vickery Park Plano, Urban Rio, and Better Than Sex – A Dessert Restaurant – Dallas/Plano.”