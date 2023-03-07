DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you balling like it’s March Madness? The big tournament is near and that means it’s time to root for your respective college basketball team with all your heart, and someone in North Texas definitely has some extra cash on hand to go to a game, or two, or all of them.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Plano is now a millionaire after claiming a massive secondary Powerball prize, “A Plano resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Feb. 25.”

This ticket was bought at RaceTrac on State Highway 121 in Plano; it was able to match all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball. The big winner decided to remain anonymous.

“Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*,” the lottery said.