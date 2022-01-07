PLANO (KDAF) — WalletHub has released its ranking of 2022’s best and worst cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions, with Plano rounding out the list of the 10 best cities ranked 8th.

Dallas was a bit further down the list and didn’t make the top 10, ranking 60th. However, Austin did, just barely, ranked 10th. Don’t feel bad if you haven’t stuck with your resolution. According to WalletHub, more than 7 in 10 people say they have failed to uphold past resolutions.

To conduct their survey, they looked at some of the most popular resolutions and used about 57 metrics (from health resolutions to work resolutions) to rank 180 U.S. cities based on their “conduciveness to self-improvement”.

Here are the 10 best cities to keep your resolutions:

Scottsdale, Arizona Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Irvine, California San Diego, California Salt Lake City, Utah Overalnd Park, Kansas Plano, Texas Fremont, California Austin, Texas

Where other Texas cities rank:

49. Houston, Texas

60. Dallas, Texas

62. San Antonio, Texas

71. Fort Worth, Texas

96. Arlington, Texas

99. El Paso, Texas

101. Irving Texas

