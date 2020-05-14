Plano Parks and Recreation is having a ‘staycation’ photo contest

PLANO, Tx. (KDAF) – Chances are you’re not going anywhere for vacation anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have photos to share.

Plano Parks and Recreation is holding a ‘staycation’ photo contest. You can recreate some memories using props, costumes, pets, and whatever else is around you. Be sure to check the weekly photos themes for submissions.

Grand Prize winners will get a free meal, a porch photo session, and an autographed photo of Dallas Mavs’ Steph Curry.

To enter post your photo to each Monday’s post on Plano’s Twitter or Instagram page. Be sure to include your team name and use the hashtag #PlanoStaycation.

For all of the details, visit plano.gov/planostaycationcontest