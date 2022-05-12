DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Plano is earning national recognition for the city’s effective park system.

Trust For Public Land has ranked Plano’s park system the top park system in the state of Texas and 15th in the nation. Their ranking, they say, is based on the access to public parks, investment in the city’s park system, acreage of parks, amenities and equity.

Here is how the city’s park system scored on those metrics:

Access: 65/100

Investment: 74/100

Acreage: 74/100

Amenities: 45/100

Equity: 57/100

Here are some other findings from the study:

77% of Plano residents live within a 10 minute walk of a park

10% of Plano’s city land is used for parks and recreation

Plano has 137 parks

There are 5.2 basketball hoops per 10,000 people

There is 1 dog park per 100,000 people

There are 4.7 playgrounds per 10,000 people

There are 1.5 bathrooms per 10,000 people

For the full report, visit tpl.org/city/plano-texas.