PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — Plano Mayor John Muns has kicked off the 9th annual Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program.

Presented by Capital One, the program connects Plano ISD students with some of the area’s top corporations, nonprofits and government agencies. The eight week-paid internship runs from June 6 to July 29. Students will earn a minimum of $10 per hour working about 20 to 40 hours per week.

Students have the opportunity for remote work and on-site placements or a combination of both. The deadline for businesses to sign up is April 15.

Since the inception of the program in 2014, about 700 students have received eight-week internships.