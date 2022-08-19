DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!

Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.

The food court says, “Brunch Club is the second concept in Legacy Hall for Chef Curtis, who opened Dock Local in 2020. This new restaurant offers the perfect menu for a classic brunch craving any time of day.”

It’s filled with classics and delicious-sounding menu offerings like crab cake benedict, buttermilk cakes, classic nachos, triple play pickle fries, Nashville hot fish slider, and even more bites and glorious sides. So, if you’re feeling brunchy, Brunch Spot is the spot for you.